Clarksville - Laura Evelyn Matherly, age 85, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at her residence.

Laura was born May 24, 1934, in Harrodsburg, KY, to the late Elijah Sims and Lillian Casey Sims. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Edgar Matherly; one son, Tony Matherly; and one sister, Phyllis Leonard.

A graveside service will be held Saturday, December 21, at 1:00 PM, at Greenwood Cemetery, with Deborah Chall-Hutchinson officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, December 21, from 12:00 PM until 12:45 PM, at Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home.

Laura is survived by two sons, Tim (Bonnie) Matherly of Hopkinsville, KY and Tobin D. Matherly of Clarksville; sister, Francis Padgett; one granddaughter, Rebekah Elliot; and one great grandchild.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
