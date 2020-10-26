Laura Mann
Clarksville - Laura Carol Barrett Mann, age 52, of Clarksville passed away on Saturday, October 24th, 2020.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 31st, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Rocky Johnson. Burial will follow at Hickory Point Cemetery. For those who are unable to be in attendance the service will be live-streamed and viewable at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com
.
Visitation will be held Friday, October 30, 2020 from 4:00 to 7:30 p.m. and again on Saturday from 9:30 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Laura entered into this life on March 31, 1968 in Clarksville, TN to the late Mike and Peggy Holt Barrett. She was a member of Hickory Point United Methodist Church where she served as both a youth leader and a Sunday School Teacher. She worked as a legal secretary for Marks, Shell and Maness. Laura was an active softball mom and coach and was known as Aunt Laura to many.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, Tyler Barrett.
Survivors include her husband of 27 years, Timmy Mann; daughters, Rachael Ragsdale, and her husband, Caleb; Rebecca Mann and her fiancé, Blake Kiely; brother-in-law, Jimmy Mann; sister-in-law, Kim Barrett; son of heart, Robert Proctor; nieces, Chelsie Jensen, Sara Barrett, Megan Barrett, Michaela Snider, and great-niece, Ava Jade Jensen.
Pallbearers will be Caleb Ragsdale, Blake Kiely, Robert Proctor, Garrett Jensen, Alex Snider, Blake Holt, Casey Ragsdale, and Rob Kiely. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Mann, Phil Holt, Darrell Holt, Jason Holt, Robert "Matt" Griffey, Bert Clinard, Seth Cantrell, and Jason Rogers.
Memorial donations may be made to Shop with a Cop c/o Kim Barrett, 2431 Johnson Road, Clarksville, TN 37043.
Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com