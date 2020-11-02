Laurie Suggs
Clarksville -
Laurie Ann Suggs, age 57 of Clarksville passed away Sunday, November 1, 2020.
A memorial service will be 2 p.m. Friday, November 6, 2020, at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. David Mackens officiating.
Interment will follow at Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Friday from 12 noon until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Laurie entered this life on November 14, 1962 in Hopkinsville, KY. She was a member of Gum Springs Baptist Church and enjoyed boating on Kentucky Lake.
In addition to her father, Ralph Hayes, she is preceded in death by her sister, Lisa Curtis.
Survivors include her husband of 36 years, Terry Suggs; children, J.R. Ellis and his wife, Alicia, Crista Blackburn and her husband, Gary; mother, Loyce Hayes; sisters, Judy (Donnie) Scott, and Sarita (Bob) Darby; grandchildren, Camille and Claire Ellis and Haeden Blackburn.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Mammy's Angel's go-fund-me account. This account is in memory of Laurie and will be put towards her granddaughter's college funds.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com