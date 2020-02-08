|
|
Laverne Hodges
Clarksville - Dorothy Laverne Hodges, 84, of Clarksville, TN passed away on Friday, February 7, 2020 at her residence. She was born in Stewart County on July 5, 1935 to the late Charles Franklin Lehman and Gertrude Lehman Walker. Laverne worked as a Sales Representative for Belk's Lingerie Department for 29 years. She had many hobbies including gardening, dancing, traveling with her husband, Jere, and spending time with her precious Pomeranian, Prince. She was a great mother and wife to her family and loved with every bit of her heart. Laverne was a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church in Clarksville, TN.
Left to cherish her memories is her loving husband of 18 years, Jere C. Hodges, daughters: Connie Spicer and Angela Peddie (Bob), stepchildren: Jere Hodges Jr. (Melissa), Danny Hodges, and Michael Hodges (Maria); siblings: Wayne Lehman, Bobby Lehman (Shelia), Rebecca Britton and Dorothy Smith (Herman); 11 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her first husband, Sidney Stone; a stepson, Edward Hodges, and a brother, Cecil Lehman.
A funeral service for Laverne will be held on Monday, February 10, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Gateway Funeral Home Chapel, with Bro. David Mackens officiating. Family and friends are welcome to visit from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Greenwood Cemetery in Clarksville, TN. Arrangements are under the care of Gateway Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 335 Franklin St. Clarksville, TN 37040, phone: 931-919-2600. Online condolences may be made by visiting gatewayfh.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020