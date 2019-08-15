|
Lawrence James McGuire Sr.
Clarksville - Lawrence James McGuire Sr., 75, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Monday, August 12, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.
Lawrence was born on March 8, 1944, in Pittsburgh, PA to the late Bert J. McGuire and Lorainne Sullivan McGuire. He was also preceded in death by his son, Lawrence James McGuire Jr.; two brothers, Bernard McGuire and Richard McGuire; and sister, Modesta Wiekel.
Funeral Service will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home with Deacon Dominick Azzara officiating. Burial will be at Resthaven Memorial Gardens with full military honors. Visitation will be held on Friday, August 16, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Lawrence was retired from the U.S. Army and Montgomery County Sheriff's Department. He was a member of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Lawrence is survived by his wife of 53 years, Louise McGuire of Clarksville, TN; two sons, David Michael McGuire and Daniel Matthew (Erin) McGuire of Clarksville, TN; three sisters, Noreen McGuire, Agnes (Jack) Keegan, and Charolette Gaynon; and three grandchildren, Eamonn, Caera, and Molly.
The family has requested that no flowers be sent.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 15, 2019