Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Visitation
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
1:00 PM
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
1968 - 2019
Lela Jackson Obituary
Lela Jackson

Clarksville - Age 51, passed away September 6, 2019 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. She was born January 14, 1968 in Temple, Tx. to the union of Nathaniel & Essie Blair. She was employed as a Bus Driver with Taylor Motors. She is survived by husband, Crosby Jackson, children, Tanjanika, Tony, Av'once, Devonte & Jalden, 9 grandchildren, Rev. Anthony Chaney, Traci Blair, Minthia Spencer a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Friday 5-7 at funeral home. Funeral Saturday, 1pm. at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial Monday in Ky West Veterans Cemetery. Hooker Funeral Home
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019
