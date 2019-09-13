|
|
Lela Jackson
Clarksville - Age 51, passed away September 6, 2019 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville. She was born January 14, 1968 in Temple, Tx. to the union of Nathaniel & Essie Blair. She was employed as a Bus Driver with Taylor Motors. She is survived by husband, Crosby Jackson, children, Tanjanika, Tony, Av'once, Devonte & Jalden, 9 grandchildren, Rev. Anthony Chaney, Traci Blair, Minthia Spencer a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Friday 5-7 at funeral home. Funeral Saturday, 1pm. at Hooker Funeral Home. Burial Monday in Ky West Veterans Cemetery. Hooker Funeral Home
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Sept. 13, 2019