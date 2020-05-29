Lela Mae Outlaw
Lela Mae Outlaw

Clarksville - Age 84 of Clarksville passed away Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Viewing Monday, June 1, 2020 1:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Celebration of Life 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at St. John Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Resthaven Memorial Garden.

She was born June 22, 1935 in Clarksville to General and Mabel Leavelle Roberts.She was preceded in death by her husband, Bobby Lee Outlaw, her parents and brother, Joseph Bruce Roberts Sr. Lela was a dedicated member of St. John Missionary Baptist Church, where she was the President of the Senior Usher Board, Sunday School Teacher and a member of the Utility Society.

She leaves to cherish precious memories, sons; Jeffrey D. (Betty) Outlaw, Anthony W. Outlaw, Wendell C. (Erica) Outlaw, daughters Barbara L. (Howard) Rives, all of Clarksville, TN, Brenda L. Outlaw, Forestville MD, and Bridgett L. Jackson; Clarksville , TN; grandchildren; Robert Outlaw, Jennifer Bland, Anthony Outlaw, Jr., Laqueta Kenner, Jamica Outlaw, Bobbi Crouch, Shanika Garrett, Jonathan Lozado, Jessica Lozado, Lynette Rives, Tiffany Potgieter, Howard Rives, Jr., Antwuan Jamison, Lawrenz Guerra, Bobby Jackson; 7 great-grandchildren, 1 great-great grandchild; brother William (Lois) Roberts, Suitland, MD; sister Eura Martha Mallory, Fayetteville, NC; brother-in-law, Johnny Outlaw; sister-in-laws, Cercelia Roberts and Dorothy Mae (Eric) Smith, a host of nieces, nephews and long-time friends, Frances Denley, and Irene Gamble and other beloved relatives and friends. Live streaming 12:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 2, 2020 via Foston Funeral Home Facebook.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451




Published in The Leaf Chronicle from May 29 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
