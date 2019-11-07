Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Cunningham - Lena Bell Osborne Rogers, age 85 of Cunningham, Tennessee, passed away on November, 3, 2019 at va Healthcare Center of Clarksville, Tennessee. Lena was born as a twin on February 8, 1934, in Todd County, Kentucky to the parents of Rueben Sr. and Lucille Golliday Osborne. She was educated in the Todd County School System. Lena married Willie Rogers and relocated to Cunningham, Tn. where she joined Sulphur Springs African Methodist Episcopal Church. She was active in her church serving as past President and member of the Senior Choir, , Past Vice President of the Missionary Society, former member of the South of the River Mass Choir and attended Sunday School faithfully. Lena was employed for many years in the Clarksville-Montgomery County School System in Child Nutrition for various schools. She was preceded in death by her parents, brother Bernis (L.C.) Jackson, sister, Rose Mary Osborne, and her twin Dora Leavell. Lena is survived by her devoted husband of 61 years, Willie Rogers, children, Kenneth Rogers, Anita Rogers-Henderson, Brian Rogers, Belinda Rogers, Christopher Rogers, and her loving brother Rueben II (Janice) Osborne, along with a host of other family members & friends. Visitation will be Friday, November 8, 2019, 4-7pm at funeral home. Funeral Service will be Saturday 1pm at funeral home. Burial in Sulpher Springs Cemetery Cunningham, Tn. Hooker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019
