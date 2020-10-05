Leo Smith
Chapmansboro -
Everet "Leo" Smith, age 78 of Chapmansboro, Tennessee, died Friday, October 2, 2020 at Tennova Healthcare in Clarksville.
Funeral services will be held at Austin & Bell Funeral Home in Pleasant View, Tennessee at 1 o'clock pm, Wednesday, October 7th with his family celebrating his life. There will be a private family gathering for military honors. His wishes were to be cremated following the funeral service.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home in Pleasant View, Wednesday from 10AM until the hour of service at 1:00PM.
Mr. Smith was born on May 19, 1942 in Rainelle, West Virginia to the late Ashley and Beatrice Elizabeth Smith. He was the owner-operator of Smith's Auto Salvage. He was a U.S. Army veteran serving during the Vietnam War. He loved to go out to eat, would help anyone he could that was in need of anything, and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by a son, Ashley "Buster" Smith; and a brother, Ashley Lynne Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Smith; son, James "Bo" Smith; daughter, Kathy Smith (John Waderker); brother, Lyle (Minne) Smith; sister, Virginia "Ginger" Sherbin; grandchildren, Justin Smith, Ashley Smith, Aaron Smith, Brandon Smith, Josh Waderker, Jacob Heady; and two great-grandchildren, Leo and Austin Smith.
If so desired, memorial contributions may be made to American Parkinson Disease Association at their website www.apdaparkinson.org
AUSTIN & BELL FUNERAL HOME in Pleasant View is in charge of these arrangements. 6316 Highway 41A, Pleasant View, Tennessee 37146 (615) 746-4433 www.austinandbell.com