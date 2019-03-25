Leon Ferrell



Cunningham - Leon Ferrell, age 87, passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019.



The funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019 Slayden Church of God of Prophecy with the Rev. Richard Hughes officiating. He will be laid to rest at Marion United Methodist Church Cemetery.



Leon's family will receive friends from 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Slayden Church of God of Prophecy and again from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Wednesday at the church.



Leon entered into this life on October 7, 1931 in Houston County, Tennessee to the late Kelly Gene Ferrell and Nancy Lucille Stavely Ferrell. He was a retired diesel mechanic for the State of TN DOT and a longtime member of the Slayden Church of God of Prophecy.



In addition to his parents, Leon was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Anne Irwin Ferrell, his son, Haney Ferrell, and sisters, Rosa Tanner and Elizabeth Hankins. Survivors include his son Harold Ferrell, his grandson, Gene Ferrell, daughter-in-law, Melissa Ferrell, and his sister, Bonnie Stephenson and her husband Leslie.



Pallbearers will be Roger Mann, Larry Gladen, Lynn Bone, Terry Shoemaker, Alan Goins, and Otis Kelly.



Leon's family would like to extend a special thanks for the care and love shown to Leon by the nurses at TriStar Horizon Medical Center in Dickson.