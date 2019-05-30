Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Excell Baptist Church
Excell Rd.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Excell Baptist Church
Excell Rd.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leon Gordon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leon Gordon


1933 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Leon Gordon Obituary
Leon Gordon

Clarksville - Leon Gordon, 86 of Clarksville, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Excell Baptist Church with Rev. Terrell Marcom officiating. Burial will follow at Owens-Mayberry Cemetery, Humphreys County, TN.

The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service at the church.

Leon was born on February 5, 1933 in Humphreys Co. Tn, son of the late Hercules and Pearlie Gordon. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, member of Excell Baptist Church, Master Gardeners, and the NRA.

In addition to his parents, Leon is preceded in death by his son, Christopher Leon Gordon.

Survivors include his wife, Wanda Barger Gordon; daughter, Patricia Ann Kitchens; daughter-in-law, Mechelle Gordon; brother, Gene (Bonnie) Gordon; grandchildren, David (Elise) Watkins, Jr., Chelsea (Cody) Amanda Smith, Tori Kitchens, Colleen Gordon; great grandchildren, Willis Smith, Melody Carol Smith and Amelia Claire Smith; step-children, Delores, Steve, Lisa, and Tina.

Memorial donations may be made to Excell Baptist Church.

Family will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Download Now