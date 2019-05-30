Leon Gordon



Clarksville - Leon Gordon, 86 of Clarksville, passed away on Monday, May 27, 2019.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Excell Baptist Church with Rev. Terrell Marcom officiating. Burial will follow at Owens-Mayberry Cemetery, Humphreys County, TN.



The family will receive friends from 4-7 p.m. Friday, May 31, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and on Saturday from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service at the church.



Leon was born on February 5, 1933 in Humphreys Co. Tn, son of the late Hercules and Pearlie Gordon. He was a Veteran of the U.S. Army, member of Excell Baptist Church, Master Gardeners, and the NRA.



In addition to his parents, Leon is preceded in death by his son, Christopher Leon Gordon.



Survivors include his wife, Wanda Barger Gordon; daughter, Patricia Ann Kitchens; daughter-in-law, Mechelle Gordon; brother, Gene (Bonnie) Gordon; grandchildren, David (Elise) Watkins, Jr., Chelsea (Cody) Amanda Smith, Tori Kitchens, Colleen Gordon; great grandchildren, Willis Smith, Melody Carol Smith and Amelia Claire Smith; step-children, Delores, Steve, Lisa, and Tina.



Memorial donations may be made to Excell Baptist Church.



Family will serve as pallbearers.



Condolences can be made online at Navefuneralhomes.com Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 30, 2019