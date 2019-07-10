|
Leon Ross Sitter
Clarksville - Leon Ross Sitter, 94, of Clarksville, TN, formerly of Cobden, Illinois, died on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Spring Meadows Nursing Home in Clarksville.
Leon was born February 21, 1925, the son of Truman and Margaret Sitter. He married Patricia Parks on July 7, 1946.
During WWII he was a proud member of the 342nd Infantry, 86th Division, Company C. Serving in Germany he was awarded 2 Bronze Stars. He has attended many reunions and kept up with Company C members for years.
Dr. Sitter was an 18 year employee of the Department of Schools at Ft. Campbell KY, and after retirement became a professor of education at Austin Peay State University. His family, and helping others were always first on his agenda and he was a proud member and elder of the First Presbyterian Church of Clarksville, Tn.
Leon is survived by his wife, Patricia of 73 years living in Clarksville, TN; children, Steven Scott (Betina) Sitter of Clarksville, TN, Melissa (Mike) Mathews of Decatur; 4 grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; other relatives and friends.
Graveside services will be held at 1:00 pm, Friday, July 12, 2019 at Cobden Cemetery. Military Honors will be accorded by the Carroll P. Foster Post 3455 and local Honor Guard.
Crain Funeral Home in Anna-Jonesboro is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 10, 2019