Leonard Holmes
Clarksville - Leonard Clark Holmes, age 63, peacefully passed away on Monday, October 21, 2019.
Leonard entered into this life on April 8, 1956 in Clarksville, son of the late Arthur Edward Phillips and Katherine Holmes Phillips. He was retired from the moving and storage business. Leonard especially enjoyed spending time playing music with his guitar. He was a Christian.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Cynthia Mallard. Survivors include his sister, Shirley Wells and his brother, Anthony Phillips, Sr. He is also survived by his niece, Sharon Mallard and his nephew, Anthony Phillips, Jr.
Leonard's wishes were to be cremated. No services are currently planned. Condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019