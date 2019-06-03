|
Leonia Burney
Clarksville - Age 72 passed away May 29,2019. Visitation Tuesday, June 4, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She is preceded in death by her son, Tyrone Burney.
She leaves to cherish her memories children, Shellia (Derry) Harris, Debbie R. Burney and Min Joe (Fawn) Burney, Jr and host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and family and friends.
Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 3, 2019