Services
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-5451
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 4, 2019
12:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Foston Funeral Home - Clarksville
816 Franklin St.
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
1:00 PM
Resources
More Obituaries for Leonia Burney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leonia Burney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Leonia Burney Obituary
Leonia Burney

Clarksville - Age 72 passed away May 29,2019. Visitation Tuesday, June 4, 2019 12:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. with the family present 5:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Foston Funeral Home. Funeral service 1:00 p.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019. She is preceded in death by her son, Tyrone Burney.

She leaves to cherish her memories children, Shellia (Derry) Harris, Debbie R. Burney and Min Joe (Fawn) Burney, Jr and host of grandchildren, great grandchildren and family and friends.

Foston Funeral Home (931)647-5451
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 3, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now