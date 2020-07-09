Leticia Bastyr
Clarksville - Leticia Hope Bastyr, age 50, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her residence.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Henderson officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
The family will receive friends and family Friday, July 10, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Leticia entered this life on June 21, 1970, in Clarksville, TN to the late Bobby and Joyce Moore. She loved animals, traveling, and photos.
Survivors include her husband, Jeff Bastyr; daughters, Madison (Matthew) Nipper, Brittany Bastyr, and Jenna Conner; brother, Bobby G. (Maryanne) Moore; sisters, Scarlette Moore and Crystal Phillips; Peyton Nipper, Preston Conner, and Zoie Conner.
Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com