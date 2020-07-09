1/1
Leticia Bastyr
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Leticia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Leticia Bastyr

Clarksville - Leticia Hope Bastyr, age 50, of Clarksville, passed away on Tuesday, July 7, 2020 at her residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Johnny Henderson officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

The family will receive friends and family Friday, July 10, 2020, from 5 to 8 p.m. and again on Saturday from 11 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Leticia entered this life on June 21, 1970, in Clarksville, TN to the late Bobby and Joyce Moore. She loved animals, traveling, and photos.

Survivors include her husband, Jeff Bastyr; daughters, Madison (Matthew) Nipper, Brittany Bastyr, and Jenna Conner; brother, Bobby G. (Maryanne) Moore; sisters, Scarlette Moore and Crystal Phillips; Peyton Nipper, Preston Conner, and Zoie Conner.

Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
10
Visitation
05:00 - 08:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
11
Celebration of Life
01:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved