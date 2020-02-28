|
|
Leura Isbell
Clarksville - Leura Isbell passed away peacefully in her home in the early hours of 2/20/2020 surrounded by her loved ones.
Leura was born September 27, 1930, in Clarksville, Tennessee, to the late William Frank Dority and Lucy Beaumont Dority. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert "Bob" Overton Isbell; two brothers, Bill Dority and Bryan Hayes; and one sister, Nancy Dority.
Leura is survived by her daughters, Carolyn and Susan, her grandchildren, Christina (Matt), Elena, and Hunter, nieces Ann, Nancy, Jennifer, and Jack, grand-niece and nephew, Julia and Ethan, and great-grand nephews Everett and Johnny, and close friend, Faith.
Leura was the youngest of her four siblings. She married her husband in Clarksville in 1951, and they were stationed in Fort Benning, Georgia followed by Germany. While in Germany, Leura was able to prove to many Germans how to appropriately sling a kartoffelkloesse (German potato dumpling) across the room. After Bob retired from military service, the family relocated to Arizona. Leura was able to obtain her master's degree from the University of Arizona in 1964 and worked as a grade school teacher for many years. Leura was also an incredible self-taught artist and spent much time teaching her granddaughters to draw and paint. In 1984, the family returned to Clarksville. Their home quickly became a gathering point for Leura's siblings, children, and grandchildren, and Leura ensured that the entire family created many happy memories there, including cooking Jello, Easter egg hunts, and launching fireworks on the fourth of July. Leura was an incredible cook, evidenced by the many pies that would disappear during family gatherings, and the great Easter betrayal, where she attempted to pass store-bought potato salad off as her own. After her husband's death in 2001, Leura relocated to a smaller home, where she was able to cultivate her love of gardening. She and her close friend, Faith, spent many hours canning jellies, jams, and vegetables for the family, which truly brought her joy. She will be truly missed by her friends and family, as she was a powerfully positive influence in all of the lives she touched.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 28 to Feb. 29, 2020