Lewis Thomas Linville, Sr.
Clarksville - Lewis Thomas Linville Sr., 82, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.
Lewis was born on February 2, 1937, in Robertson County, KY to the late Elza Neal Linville and Elizabeth Fogg Linville. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Neal Linville and Larry Linville.
Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Pastor Derek Smith. Burial will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Lewis was a retired U.S. Air Force Veteran. He attended Living Hope Baptist Church. He was an Amateur Radio Operator and was a member of the Clarksville Amateur Transmission Society (C.A.T.S.) and the Flying Pigs. He loved to fish and fly his drones.
Lewis is survived by his wife, Betty Linville; son, Tom (Sandy) Linville; three grandchildren, Heather Linville (Alex), Tara (Luis) Linville, and Tori (Devin) Hopper; four great grandchildren; and niece, Tammy Pilosky.
Arrangements entruated to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019