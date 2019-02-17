Services
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 645-6488
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home
1510 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Lewis Linville
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Lewis Thomas Linville Sr.


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Lewis Thomas Linville Sr. Obituary
Lewis Thomas Linville, Sr.

Clarksville - Lewis Thomas Linville Sr., 82, of Clarksville, TN, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.

Lewis was born on February 2, 1937, in Robertson County, KY to the late Elza Neal Linville and Elizabeth Fogg Linville. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Neal Linville and Larry Linville.

Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Pastor Derek Smith. Burial will be at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 18, 2019, from 5:00-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, February 19, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.

Lewis was a retired U.S. Air Force Veteran. He attended Living Hope Baptist Church. He was an Amateur Radio Operator and was a member of the Clarksville Amateur Transmission Society (C.A.T.S.) and the Flying Pigs. He loved to fish and fly his drones.

Lewis is survived by his wife, Betty Linville; son, Tom (Sandy) Linville; three grandchildren, Heather Linville (Alex), Tara (Luis) Linville, and Tori (Devin) Hopper; four great grandchildren; and niece, Tammy Pilosky.

Arrangements entruated to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.