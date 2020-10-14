1/1
Lieselotte Murray
1938 - 2020
Lieselotte Murray

Clarksville - Lieselotte Murray, age 82 of Clarksville, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020. She was born on March 31, 1938 in Germany to Johann and Pauline Wollbeck. Lieselotte liked reading, crocheting, dancing with friends, and spending time with her family.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, William James Murray. She is survived by her son, Richard Murray; daughters: Deborah (Douglas) Gallahan and Katherine (Daniel) Harrier; brothers, Rudi and Hans Wollbeck; and grandchildren, Jesse Roberts and Matthew Harrier.

Please visit Lieselotte's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Oct. 14 to Oct. 18, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
