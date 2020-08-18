Lillian Hammett Bradley
Clarksville -
Lillian Hammett Bradley, age 97, went to be with her Lord and Savior on August 14, 2020. A longtime resident of Clarksville, Tennessee, she was born August 9, 1923, in Greenville, Mississippi, to Henry Key Hammett and Lillian Dagenhart Hammett. She is pre-deceased by her beloved husband, Earl Bradley, Jr and her brothers Henry Hammett, Jr and Warren Hammett. She is survived by her daughter Lillian Bradley Nanney (Steve) of Franklin, TN and son Earl Bradley III (Donna) of Nashville, TN. Lillian is survived by 5 grandchildren: Sarah Nanney Hill (Matt) of Franklin, TN, Greg Nanney (Vivian) of Nashville, TN, Earl Bradley IV (Holly) of Clarksville, TN, Susan Bradley Bass (Michael) and Kathryn Bradley of Nashville, TN. She leaves behind 5 great grandchildren: Anna Bradley of Clarksville, TN and Wyatt, Walker, Lillian and Madeline Hill of Franklin, TN.
Lillian was proud of her southern roots where she grew up on a large farm in Greenville, MS, attended Mississippi State College for Women and received her BS and MS degrees from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Lillian moved to Clarksville and taught briefly at Clarksville High School. She married Earl on March 23, 1947 and they enjoyed 51 years of wedded bliss. After settling in Clarksville, Lillian became an active member of the community. She was an active and faithful member at First Baptist Church for 75 years. There she taught Sunday school to all ages. She helped to establish the church library that now bears her name where she enthusiastically read stories to the children from the large array of books she had lovingly selected. She also established and taught in the FBC kindergarten program and was a member of the Love class. She was an instructor of home economics at Austin Peay State University at two periods in her life. Her many interests included floral arranging, teaching others about birds and butterflies and she was a founding and life-long member in the Les Candides Garden Club and at one time was a regent for the DAR chapter. In later years Lillian enjoyed extended vacation time in Destin, Florida introducing her grandchildren to shells and family time at the beach. Lillian had southern grace and elegance, a kind heart, strong determination, a special heart for small children and a positive, constantly curious outlook on life.
Out of respect to friends of our family during COVID-19 pandemic, a Private Celebration of Life Service was held on August 22, 2020 at Greenwood Cemetery. Bobby Smith and Pat Van Dyke officiated the service.
Much gratitude is extended to Donna Hawkins for her creative and compassionate care. This allowed Lillian to enjoy many activities and pleasures (singing) long after Alzheimer's Disease had robbed her of fond memories of the chapters in her life.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lillian H. Bradley Library at First Baptist Church in Clarksville, TN.
Arrangements are entrusted to McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home, 1209 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com