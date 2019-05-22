|
|
Lillie "Kate" Olliff
Elizabeth, IN. - Lillie "Kate" Olliff, 75, passed into her second eternity on May 19, 2019 at Harrison Springs Health Campus in Corydon, Indiana after battling multiple illnesses for several years. Kate was born in Carthage, Tennessee, where she spent her early years. The family later moved to Clarksville, Tennessee where she met and married her husband. The Olliff family moved to Louisville, Kentucky in 1967 and then moved to the Elizabeth area of Harrison County, Indiana in 1973. She retired from the main kitchen of The Horseshoe Casino where she was known as "Miss Kate". Kate liked to make quilts, sew, embroider, and loved caring for cattle. She collected dolls and cow figurines. Kate was a hard worker and totally dedicated to her husband, children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Willie Mitchell (Will) Chandler and Mary Jesse "Tennessee" (Bybee) Chandler, four brothers; Milton Silcox Jr., James Mitchell Chandler, Willie Lee Chandler and Johnny Odell Chandler, and one sister, Anne Silcox Comperry Kramer, all of whom lived in the Clarksville, Tennessee area. Kate is survived by her caring husband of 55 years, Jerry Lewis Olliff, a native of Bulloch County, Georgia; four daughters, Anita Lorraine Mathes of Elizabeth, Barbara Leanne Anderson of Jeffersonville, Beverly Ellen Brock of Palmyra and Lorie Kaye Reed of McCordsville; One son, Devery Bruce Olliff of Jeffersonville, twelve grandchildren, two great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 2 PM Thursday, May 23, 2019 at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home, 318 E. Chestnut Street, Corydon, Indiana. Visitation will be 4-8 PM Wednesday and 12-2 PM Thursday at the funeral home. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery in Corydon.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 22, 2019