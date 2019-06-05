|
|
Linda Anne Fambrough Jackson
Clarksville, TN - Linda Anne Fambrough Jackson, age 69, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019, at her residence.
Linda was born January 19, 1950, in Clarksville, TN, to the late Jesse Fambrough and Anne Adkins Fambrough. She was also preceded in death by her brother, Steven Fambrough; one sister, Nancy Fambrough; and a loving niece, LeAnn Fambrough.
Mrs. Jackson retired from BellSouth.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Wednesday, June 5, at 1:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. David Fambrough officiating. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery. Visitation will be Tuesday, June 4, from 4:00 to 7:00 PM, and Wednesday, June 5, from 11:00 AM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Linda is survived by her husband, Jimmy Jackson; son, Chris (Laurie) Fields of Clarksville, who is also the son of Robert A. Fields; and sister, Janet Staggs of Clarksville.
The pallbearers will be Jimmy Jackson, Jr., Bo Jackson, Brad Fambrough, Evan Winters, Tommy Tranberg, and Jackie Rogers.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the LeAnn Fambrough Memorial Scholarship Fund; c/o Tennessee Baptist Foundation, P.O. Box 682789, Franklin, TN 37068.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 5, 2019