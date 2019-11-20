|
Linda Bryant
Dover - Linda Jean Bryant, age 79, of Dover, TN, passed away on November 19, 2019 at Hillcrest Healthcare, Ashland City, TN. She was born September 29, 1940 in Houston County, TN to the late Lester and Allene Weaks Spurgeon. Linda was a seamstress, a southern Baptist, and a member of the Bear Spring Baptist Church.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Lex Bryant, and brothers, J. E and Leroy Spurgeon. Survivors include daughters, Marcella Bryant, Dover, TN, Carmella Dunsmoor (Gary), Dover, TN, Heather Martin (Daniel), Dover, TN, grandchildren, Alex Jackson (Kristin), Carrie Miller (David), ElliLynn Martin, and great grandchildren, Kylee and Landon Miller, Jon, Andy, Thomas and Noah Jackson.
Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Friday, Nov. 22nd at Anglin Funeral Home with Bro. William Gray officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Dover, TN. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019