Services
Anglin Funeral Home, Inc. - Dover
402 Donelson Parkway
Dover, TN 37058
(931) 232-5454
Resources
More Obituaries for Linda Bryant
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Linda Bryant

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Linda Bryant Obituary
Linda Bryant

Dover - Linda Jean Bryant, age 79, of Dover, TN, passed away on November 19, 2019 at Hillcrest Healthcare, Ashland City, TN. She was born September 29, 1940 in Houston County, TN to the late Lester and Allene Weaks Spurgeon. Linda was a seamstress, a southern Baptist, and a member of the Bear Spring Baptist Church.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Lex Bryant, and brothers, J. E and Leroy Spurgeon. Survivors include daughters, Marcella Bryant, Dover, TN, Carmella Dunsmoor (Gary), Dover, TN, Heather Martin (Daniel), Dover, TN, grandchildren, Alex Jackson (Kristin), Carrie Miller (David), ElliLynn Martin, and great grandchildren, Kylee and Landon Miller, Jon, Andy, Thomas and Noah Jackson.

Funeral services will be held at 10 am, Friday, Nov. 22nd at Anglin Funeral Home with Bro. William Gray officiating. Burial will follow at the Fairview Cemetery in Dover, TN. Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Thursday.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Linda's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -