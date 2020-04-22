|
|
Linda Carole Harris Southern
Clarksville - Linda Carole Harris Southern, age 79, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Linda was born September 11, 1940, in Clarksville, TN, to the late William B. Harris and Lucille Galloway Harris. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Freddie Southern.
Linda was a Christian woman who loved serving the Lord. She was strong in her faith, loved her family, and cared for others as she sat with and cared for many people throughout the years. She enjoyed being outdoors, traveling, and being with her grandchildren.
A private burial will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West, in Hopkinsville.
Linda is survived by three sons, Gene (Molly) Southern, Chris (Jodi) Southern, and Joey Southern; daughter, Sandy (Tom) Linville; brother, Larry Harris; sister, Donna (Larry) Albright; eight grandchildren; and eight great grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jason Southern, Keith Southern, Andrew Southern, Luis Rivera, and Alex Burich.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Diabetes Association, 220 Great Circle Road, Nashville, TN 37228.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 22 to Apr. 24, 2020