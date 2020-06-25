Linda Faye Albury
Linda Faye Albury

Clarksville - Linda Faye Albury, age 57, of Clarksville, passed away Sunday, June 21, 2020, at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Linda was born December 25, 1962, in Fort Pierce, FL, to Clara Timmons Albury and the late Harold Albury.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, June 28, at 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home. Visitation will be Sunday, June 28, from 12:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.

In addition to her mother, Linda is survived by two sons, Antonio Albury and Anthony (Joanie) Albury; two daughters, Alisha Albury and Felicia (Chris) Carrol; three brothers, Harold Albury, Jr., James (Shirley) Albury, and Charles Hudson; four sisters, Wanda Albury, Brenda Albury, Valesha Brooks, and Ertha (Dean) Stokes; eight grandsons; and one granddaughter.

Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 25 to Jun. 27, 2020.
