McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Linda Vickrey


Clarksville - Linda Lee Vickrey, age 74, of Clarksville, passed away on Monday, February 25, 2019.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, February 28, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Roger Freeman officiating. Burial will follow at First Baptist Church of Woodlawn Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, February 27, 2019 and 1 p.m. until the hour of service Thursday at the funeral home.

Linda entered into this life on July 30, 1944 daughter of the late Thomas and Elsie Milligan Heflin. She was a member of First Baptist Church, Clarksville. Linda enjoyed gardening and was a very creative person. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Roy Wayne Vickrey, and sibings, Carl Heflin, Junior Heflin, Dorothy Heflin Givens, Mary Nell Heflin, Maxie Heflin, Billy Heflin, and Mary Shepherd.

Survivors include her sisters, Frances Potter, and Opal Stacey, and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Family will serve as pallbearers.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 26 to Feb. 27, 2019
