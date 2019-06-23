|
|
Linda Wallace
Clarksville - Linda Lou Wallace, age 80, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at her residence.
The Wallace family will receive friends from 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home.
Linda entered into this life on November 14, 1938 in West Franfort, IL to the late Eugene Sweet and Cleda Quarles Sweet.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard A. Wallace and four brothers.
Survivors include her son, Richard M. Wallace; daughter, Pam (Walt) Bryant; step-granddaughter, Emily (Josh) Medvecky; step-grandchildren, Kate and Stella Medvecky; brother, Ray Sweet; sisters, JoEllen Dowart and Marie Austin.
Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 23, 2019