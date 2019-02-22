|
Linda "Kat" Williams
Clarksville - Age 64, passed away February 16, 2019 at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville, Tn. She was born August 20, 1954 in Guthrie, Ky. to Calvin Kaye and Elnora Williams. She was educated in the Todd Co. School System. She was employed by Anheuser Busch Company for 25 years. She was married to Billy Williams for 38 years. Linda was an active member of First Missionary Baptist Church where she served on the Usher Board. She is survived by her loving husband Billy, children, Tyron, Lamonica and Jennifer Williams all of Clarksville; siblings, Laura Hawkins of Clarksville, TN., Viola (Nelson) Toney of Louisville, KY., Delphia (Dudley) Ligon, Hattie (Robert) Quarles of Ashburn, VA., Rosie Majors of Guthrie, KY., Thomas Meriwether of Kokomo, IN., Odell Williams of Louisville, KY.; sisters-in-law, Maxine Hill of Nashville, TN., Mary Williams of Baltimore, MD.; grandchildren, Tyan, Kamari &, Taylor, Noah & Kali Williams, Sage Ferguson, Nylah Griffin a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation will be Friday, February 22, 2019, 6-8 at Hooker Funeral Home, Funeral Saturday 12 noon at First Missionary Baptist Church. Interment Lester's Chapel Guthrie, Ky. Hooker Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Feb. 22, 2019