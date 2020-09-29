Lometa Biter McWhorter
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Lometa Biter McWhorter, age 88 of Clarksville, will be Thursday, October 1, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow alongside her husband at Gum Springs Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:30 AM until the time of service. She passed with peace on Tuesday, September 29, 2020.
Lometa was born in Cunningham, TN in 1931. She graduated from Montgomery Central High School. After marrying Norman, she was a homemaker and loved raising their two children. Later, she became the secretary for the Cumberland Baptist Association. Lometa was a long time member of Gracey Avenue Baptist Church and then First Baptist Clarksville Church. She was very active in her church work, teaching childrens' Sunday School classes and participating in women's mission groups. After retiring, she and Norman were snow birds living in Florida during many winters.
She will always be remembered as a loving wife, mother, and Mama Mac to her grandchildren and always putting Christ first in her life.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Norman McWhorter. Lometa is survived by her son, Dwight (Shirley) McWhorter of Clarksville; daughter, Debbie McWhorter Smith of Louisville, KY.; grandchildren: Chad McWhorter (Tiffany) of Aledo, TX, Charlsie McWhorter Wiseman (Tarpon) of Houston, TX, Bradley Smith of Lafayette, IN, and Claire Smith Greanias (Ryan) of Louisville, KY; and four great grandchildren.
She is also survived by her siblings: Elaine B. Smith of Clarksville, TN, Peggy B. Lock of Sarasota, FL, and Denzil Biter (Linda) of Clarksville, TN; three sisters-in-law: Mary Huggins (Bobby), Etta Dean (Charlie), and Lucy Fisher.
