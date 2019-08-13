|
|
Lonia Goodwin
Cunningham - Lonia Goodwin went to Heaven to dance with her husband Bobby on their 62nd wedding anniversary on Saturday, August 10, 2019 while at her home with her family at her side. She was 83.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Tony Taylor and Tay Joslin officiating. She will be laid to rest at Harpeth Hills Cemetery.
Lonia's family will receive friends from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday and 10 to 11 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Lonia entered into this life on May 22, 1936 in Lyles, Tennessee to the late Boyd Allen, Sr. and Hattie Mae Allen. She was a loving and caring homemaker, mother, and wife and adored the time spent with her family. Also, Lonia was a devoted member of the church family at Shiloh Church of Christ and loved her Lord with all her soul.
Survivors include her children, Tony (Rita) Goodwin, Rick Goodwin, Teresa (Bill) Walt; and Lonia's sister, Allene Gordon. Lonia was also the doting grandmother of Megan, Paisley, and Jazz Goodwin.
Pallbearers will be Barry Bradford, Ronnie Gordon, Mike Pinkerton, Jonathan Pinkerton, Greg Mangrum, Jody Hardin, and Tim Hardin.
Memorial contributions are preferred to the Shiloh Church of Christ. Condolences may be made to Lonia's family at NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 13, 2019