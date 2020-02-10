|
|
Lonnie D. Tate
Clarksville - Lonnie Dwayne Tate, age 85 of Clarksville, passed away on February 9, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 12 pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Dorsey officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Houston County. Visitation will be 4pm - 8pm Thursday and 10 am until the hour of service Friday.
Lonnie was born in Waverly, TN on November 3, 1934 son of the late Roy and Ella Tate. He was a member of Trenton Assembly of God, he was the leader of Light for the lost, and served with the Latin American Child Care. He was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Lewis Tate; brothers, Earl C. Tate and John T. Tate; sister, Kitty Carter.
Survivors include his wife, Lillian B. Tate; son, Larry (Brenda) Tate; daughters, Melissa (Bruce) Dawson, Sandra (Mark) Harrison, and Karen Kula (Stacey Duke); 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020