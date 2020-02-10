Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Resources
Lonnie D. Tate


1934 - 2020
Lonnie D. Tate Obituary
Lonnie D. Tate

Clarksville - Lonnie Dwayne Tate, age 85 of Clarksville, passed away on February 9, 2020 at his residence. Funeral services will be held at 12 pm Friday, February 14, 2020 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Pastor Mike Dorsey officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Hill Cemetery in Houston County. Visitation will be 4pm - 8pm Thursday and 10 am until the hour of service Friday.

Lonnie was born in Waverly, TN on November 3, 1934 son of the late Roy and Ella Tate. He was a member of Trenton Assembly of God, he was the leader of Light for the lost, and served with the Latin American Child Care. He was preceded in death by his wife Bonnie Lewis Tate; brothers, Earl C. Tate and John T. Tate; sister, Kitty Carter.

Survivors include his wife, Lillian B. Tate; son, Larry (Brenda) Tate; daughters, Melissa (Bruce) Dawson, Sandra (Mark) Harrison, and Karen Kula (Stacey Duke); 11 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Online condolences may be made at NaveFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 12, 2020
