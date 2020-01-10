|
Loren "Bill" Yates, Jr.
Clarksville - Loren "Bill" Yates, Jr., age 80, of Clarksville, passed away Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at his residence.
Bill was born August 2, 1939, in St. Petersburg, FL, to the late Loren Yates, Sr. and Nettie Paulson Yates. He was also preceded in death by his parents-in-law, Robert Lawrence Nicholson and Elsie Evelyn Nicholson; daughter, Debra Arlene Yates; sister, Geraldine Meana; and one nephew, Mitchell Meana.
Bill was a retired US Marine, having served for 26 years.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held Sunday, January 12, at 2:00 PM, at the Chapel of Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, with Rev. Mike Burton officiating. Burial will follow at Nicholson Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday, January 11, from 1:00 to 5:00 PM, and Sunday, January 12, from 12:00 PM until the hour of service, at the funeral home.
Bill is survived by his wife of 58 years, Laverne Nicholson Yates; two sons, Craig (Helen) Yates of Beaufort, SC and Mark (Loyda) Yates of St. Petersburg, FL; four grandchildren, Daniel (Sharnice) Yates, Zachary (Hannah) Yates, Dillon Yates, and Kasey Yates; four great grandchildren, Scarlett Evelyn Yates, Iris Penelope Yates, Liberty Jane Yates, and Astrid Pearl Yates; niece, Beverly Jackson; and two nephews, Allan Meana and Gregory Meana.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Expense Fund, c/o Church of God of Prophecy, 1586 Ashland City Road, Clarksville, TN 37040.
Arrangements are entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040; (931) 645-6488. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020