Lorene Steeley Lehman



Clarksville - Lorene Steeley Lehman, age 93, of Clarksville, passed away on Wednesday, April 17, 2019 at her residence.



A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Dr. Larry Robertson officiating. Burial will follow at Myers Cemetery in Palmyra, TN.



The family will receive friends Friday, April 19, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. and again on Saturday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.



Lorene entered into this life on July 6, 1925 in Montgomery County, TN daughter of the late Robert and Lola Williams Steeley. She was a retired factory worker, and a member of Hilldale Baptist Church.



In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Hershel Lehman; son, Charles Lehman; son-in-law, Rev. Roy Mullens, two brothers, and one sister.



Survivors include her son, John Lehman; daughters, Joan Mullens, and Patricia (Gary) Culpepper; step-son, Pete Lehman; brothers, John (Ann) Steeley; sisters, Rebecca Campbell, and Betty (Ned) Dotson, ten grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, and three great-great-grandchildren.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to caregiver Jessica Walker, and Avalon Hospice for their loving care.



Grandsons, great-grandsons, and great-great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Hilldale Baptist Church Family Life Center.



Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com. Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2019