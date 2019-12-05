|
|
Loretta Broadbent Stacey
Clarksville - Loretta Broadbent Stacey, age 86 formerly of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Memorial Hospital East in O' Fallon, IL.
A celebration of her life will be held 2:00 p.m. Saturday, December 7, 2019 at the chapel of McReynolds Nave Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Garrett Milliken officiating. Burial will follow in Greenwood Cemetery.
The Broadbent family will receive friends on Saturday from 1:00 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
Loretta entered this life on August 7, 1933 in Wichita, KS, daughter to the late Leslie and Dorothy Thouvenell. Loretta was a Baptist and the former owner and operator of the Stacey's Family Restaurant. Loretta had a passion for crafting which included sewing, cake decorating, ceramics, etc, all of which she was extremely gifted.
In addition to her parents, Loretta was preceded in death by her husband and her children's father, Pete Broadbent Sr. and late husband Robert "Roy" Stacey; grandson, Eugene Allen Sueiro II; siblings, Gemmie Thouvenell, Betty Louise Thouvenell, and Raymond Dean Thouvenell.
Survivors include her loving children, Leonda Broadbent, Debbie Broadbent Sueiro Smith, Linda (Mark) Patrick, Ronald (Clarita) Broadbent, Donald (Vivian) Broadbent, and Pete (Janet) Broadbent. Loretta also leaves behind twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
Serving as pallbearers will be Donald Broadbent, Ronald Broadbent, Pete Broadbent, Remington Wilson, Josh Wyatt, and Michael Sueiro.
Arrangements are in the care of McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home, (931) 647-3371, NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 5 to Dec. 7, 2019