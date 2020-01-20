|
Lorraine Maiden Neary
Clarksville - Lorraine Maiden Neary, 92, of Clarksville, TN, passed away Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at her residence.
Lorraine was born August 15, 1927, in Bridgeport, CT to the late Joseph Maiden and Florence Campbell Maiden. She was also preceded in death by her husband, George Francis Neary (Retired CSM 101st Airborne Division).
Memorial Mass will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Chapel with Father Frank Ruff officiating. Visitation will be held Saturday, January 25, 2020, from 9:00 a.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home. Interment will take place at Middle Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery in Nashville, TN.
Lorraine was a retired System Analyst and member of St. Francis Catholic Church in Guthrie, KY. She also attended Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Clarksville, TN.
Lorraine is survived by her son, Joseph Francis Neary; daughter, Lorraine Susie Neary; sister, Frances Raper; two grandchildren, George Edward Neary and Corinne Neary; and three great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cats Are US, 119 Providence Blvd, Clarksville, TN 37042.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 20 to Jan. 22, 2020