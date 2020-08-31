Louella Dean Tucker
Clarksville - Louella Dean (Claus) Tucker, age 92, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Signature Healthcare.
A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery with Weston Epps officiating.
Louella entered into this life on December 26, 1927, to the late William Frank and Lena Ethel (Dehart) Claus in Livermore, Iowa. In her youth, she was raised on a farm and loved to ride horses. Louella was a devout and faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness.
In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Harold Tucker; stepdaughter, Myrna Sittenthaler; brothers, Bernard Claus, Ron Claus; sister, Shirley Claus.
Survivors include her children, Richard M. (Paula) Tucker, Phillip B. Tucker, Barbara J. (Kelly) Jones; stepson, Tom Tucker; grandchildren, Bryan (Tracy) Tucker, Brad (Kyla) Boyd; great-grandchildren, Aaron Tucker, Nicholas Boyd, Braely Boyd; brother, Johnny Claus; sisters, Mary Claus and Joanne Bonde, and many nieces and nephews.
All are welcome to attend. The service will be streamed via Facebook Live.
