1/1
Louella Dean Tucker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Louella's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Louella Dean Tucker

Clarksville - Louella Dean (Claus) Tucker, age 92, passed away on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Signature Healthcare.

A graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, September 5, 2020 at Riverview Cemetery with Weston Epps officiating.

Louella entered into this life on December 26, 1927, to the late William Frank and Lena Ethel (Dehart) Claus in Livermore, Iowa. In her youth, she was raised on a farm and loved to ride horses. Louella was a devout and faithful member of the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness.

In addition to her parents she is also preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Harold Tucker; stepdaughter, Myrna Sittenthaler; brothers, Bernard Claus, Ron Claus; sister, Shirley Claus.

Survivors include her children, Richard M. (Paula) Tucker, Phillip B. Tucker, Barbara J. (Kelly) Jones; stepson, Tom Tucker; grandchildren, Bryan (Tracy) Tucker, Brad (Kyla) Boyd; great-grandchildren, Aaron Tucker, Nicholas Boyd, Braely Boyd; brother, Johnny Claus; sisters, Mary Claus and Joanne Bonde, and many nieces and nephews.

All are welcome to attend. The service will be streamed via Facebook Live.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Aug. 31 to Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved