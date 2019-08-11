Services
Celebration of Life
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
2:00 PM
Clarksville - E. "Louis" Rushing, 83, passed away at his residence Friday, August 9th, 2019. A celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, August 12, 2019 at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Jerry Shelton officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until the hour of service. Burial will follow at Riverview Cemetery.

Louis entered into this life on February 15, 1936 to the late Elvis Lee and Kathleen Bagby Rushing. He was employed by Trane, and later employed by CMCSS as a bus aide on their special needs' buses. He was a member of Memorial Baptist Church, and a longtime Sunday School teacher. Louis loved to fish, tinker, and read his Bible. He was a member of Clarksville 50+ Senior Citizen Center.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his son, Darryl Dean Rushing.

Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Janet Copeland Rushing; sons, Steven Rushing & Kevin Rushing; daughters, Connie Goodwin, Tammy Garrison, Terrie (Joe) Nolen; eight grandchildren, Beth Talent, Erik Goodwin, Kenny Garrison, Chris Middleton, Bobbie Sykes, Staci Rushing, Evan Rushing, and Ethan Rushing; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Jo Ann Rushing Ellis.

Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the or the Clarksville 50+ Activities Center.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Aug. 11, 2019
