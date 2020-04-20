|
Louise "Annie" Britt
Clarksville - Louise "Annie" Britt, age 70, passed away peacefully at home Saturday, April 18, 2020. She was a beloved Baptist.
A Private family celebration of life will be held at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Bro. Lonnie Penrod officiating.
Louise entered into this life on October 28, 1949 in Franklin, TN to the late John Pewitt and Evelyn McCord Pewitt. She was a retired waitress with several hobbies and interest including attending Auctions, Bingo, and spending time with her family.
In addition to her parents, Louise was preceded in death by her beloved late husband, Albert (Bones) Britt, sisters, Carolyn Blackburn, Shelby Anderson (Pewitt), step-dad, Billy McEwing, brothers-in-law, Joe Burns, Charles Lassiter and Larry Wooten.
Survivors include her children, Michelle Guffey (Steve Connor), Billy Ray Guffey and Jennifer Proctor; fiancé, Gerald Toby; grandchildren, Ricky Kelly, Talia Proctor, Savvanah Proctor, Caelan (Christian) Proctor; siblings, Jerry (Lisa) McEwing, Linda Lassiter, Billie Jo Wooten, Shirley (Gary) Adcock, Dianne Hamblen, Kim Lorance, Johnny Pewitt, Jimmy Pewitt; brother-in-law, Danny Blackburn and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces, great-nephews, and niece/caregiver, Tammy Stoddard.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2020