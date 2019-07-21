|
|
Louise Broadbent Damron
Brentwood - Louise Broadbent Damron, 89, Brentwood, Tennessee passed away July 15, 2019 after a long illness.
Ms. Damron was born in Cadiz, Kentucky on April 18, 1930, daughter of the late Felix Ewing Broadbent and Josephine Grigsby Broadbent. She is preceded in death by her loving husband of 56 years Marvin 'Doug' Damron.
She is survived by her daughter Becky Damron (Stephen Williams) and brother John (Karon) Broadbent. Her family was everything to her. She was a huge animal lover and her dogs and grand dogs always brought her so much joy even on her hard days.
She was a member of the New Providence United Methodist Church and had been a secretary at Ringgold School.
There will be a private memorial at a later date. The family requests no flowers. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Schnauzer Love Rescue, 2924 19th Street, N., Hueytown, AL 35023 (please indicate in memory of Louise Damron) and Hearts United for Animals, Box 286 Auburn, NE 68305.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 21, 2019