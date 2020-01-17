|
Lt. Col. (Ret.) James Harry Foster
Adams - Lt. Col. (Ret.) James Harry Foster, 77, of Adams, TN, passed away Thursday, January 16, 2020, at Tennova Healthcare of Clarksville.
James was born March 31, 1942, in Newberry, SC to the late Mildred Jones Foster and James Harry Foster Sr.
In keeping with James' wishes, no public services are planned. Interment will be held at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West in Hopkinsville, KY at a later date.
James retired as a Lt. Col. with the U.S. Army after 25 years of service. He served in the Vietnam Conflict and was stationed in Japan and Germany.
In addition to his father, James is survived by his wife of 56 years, Margaret Foster; sister, Harriet Epps of Austell, GA; nephew, Vincent J. Epps of Austell, GA; and numerous cousins and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Neal-Tarpley-Parchman Funeral Home, 1510 Madison Street, Clarksville, TN 37040. Online condolences may be made at www.nealtarpleyparchman.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020