Lt. Col. Tracy Jackson, Jr.
Clarksville - Lt. Col. Tracy Howard Jackson, Jr., Ret. was born and raised in Clemson, S.C., the son of Virginia Abbott and Tracy Howard Jackson, both now deceased. He graduated from Calhoun-Clemson High School in 1950. He got a degree with honors from Clemson A&M College in l954 where he played on the freshman basketball team, was a member of the renowned Pershing Rifles Drill Team, Phi Kappa Phi and Alpha Phi Omega fraternities, and was an officer on the Regimental Staff. He then entered the U.S. Corps of Engineers with the rank of Lieutenant, and ultimately rose to the rank of Lt. Colonel while serving at the Pentagon. He served in Germany and had two tours in Vietnam. He also obtained an MS degree in Business Administration from Clemson University. While stationed at Ft. Campbell, he married Anne Hamilton, now deceased, a native of Clarksville, Tn. He is survived by their daughter, Bettina Wolfgang, her husband H. Alan Wolfgang, and granddaughters Audrey Wolfgang and Tracey Wolfgang Reynolds and her husband Taylor Reynolds. After retiring from the military, he worked for McDonnell-Douglas Corporation while living in St. Louis, MO. He and Anne retired to Clarksville, TN, where Tracy got a job teaching business classes at Austin Peay State University. The church was very important to Tracy, and he became an Elder and taught Sunday school at First Presbyterian Church. He was a board member of the Custom House Museum, chair and board member for the Tree Board, chair and member of the Rotary Club, graduate of Leadership Clarksville, and was treasurer of the Clarksville Historical Society. Loaves and Fishes and the Salvation Army (he was one of their elves) were just two of the many non-profits he volunteered for. His business, Glenwood Landscaping was well known for the plantings he designed for Austin Peay State University, Ft. Campbell, KY, the DAR House and many Clarksville residents' homes. He was a Master Gardener, a member of SAR, and a member of the Tennessee Urban Forestry Council. Tracy was a Civil War aficionado who wrote a book about his own family's involvement in the war in the Clarksville area. He loved to read about history, liked to watch birds and had an interest in Frank Lloyd Wright's work, finally getting to visit Falling Water with his daughter 3 years ago. Tracy had a roaring laugh that would bring a smile to anyone's face who heard it. If there was music playing, you could find him on the dance floor. And he made the best pie crust, which he graced his family with every Thanksgiving before sitting down to watch the football games."
He is survived by his wife Tracy Ann Jackson of Clarksville and his sister, Beverly Jackson Ward of Durham, and numerous nephews and nieces who affectionately call him T-Rex, the premier Tracy of the family.
A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at 2 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home with Rev. Greg Glover officiating. Burial will be at Greenwood Cemetery with Military Honors. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Church Building Fund at the First Presbyterian Church in Clarksville.
