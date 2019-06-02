|
LTC Charles Marr (Ret)
Clarksville - A memorial service for LTC Charles David Marr (Ret), age 84 of Clarksville, will be Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Cumberland Presbyterian Church. Rev. Steve Louder will officiate. The family will receive friends from Noon until the hour of service. Inurnment will take place on June 8, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Maple Grove Cemetery in Andover, OH.
Charles passed away on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at TN State Veteran's Home. He was born on September 20, 1934 in Andover, Ohio to Thurman and Lois Estelle Loe Marr. He was an Army reservist for 25 years, a graduate of the Command and General Staff College, and retired in 1977 as a Lieutenant Colonel. He lived in Fairfield Glade for 13 years before moving to Clarksville. Charles was also a teacher of instrumental music for 31 years. He loved history and was an avid reader. After retirement, he enjoyed traveling the world with his wife, Jean.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his daughter, Lori Jean Marr and brother, Douglas Marr. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jacquelyn Jean Marr; children: Richard Marr, Beverly (Mark) Hamming, Shannon (Steve) Pearcey, and David Marr; grandchildren, Joshua (Jillian) Hamming and Britany Smith; great-grandchildren: Aiden, Callie, Ryley, and Reagan.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Cumberland Presbyterian Church, 1410 Golf Club Lane Clarksville, TN 37040.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on June 2, 2019