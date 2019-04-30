Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
Visitation
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Baggett's Chapel Church of God of Prophecy
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, May 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Baggett's Chapel Church of God of Prophecy
Palmyra - Lucy Mae Elrod age 84, of Palmyra, passed away on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at her residence.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at Baggett's Chapel Church of God of Prophecy with Rev. Terry Bear officiating. Burial will follow at Baggett's Chapel Cemetery.

The family will receive friends Tuesday, April 30, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Wednesday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the church.

Lucy entered into this life on January 28, 1935 in Montgomery County, TN daughter of the late Frank and Estell Underwood Mackens. She was a member of Baggett's Chapel Church of God of Prophecy.

Survivors include her husband, Amos Fay Elrod; son, Shannon (Cindy) Elrod; daughters, Cynthia Elrod, Phyllis Cannon, and Mary Jane Elrod; grandchildren, Robert Cannon, Kevin Cannon, Mary Beth (Ethan) Jones, Cody Elrod, Faith Cannon, three great-granddaughters, one great-great-granddaughter; brother, Robert Mackens, and sisters, Margie (Harold) Gaither, and Shirley Mackens.

Grandsons and nephews will serve as pallbearers.

Memorial donations may be made to Baggett's Chapel Church of God of Prophecy, 4950 Logan Road, Cunningham, TN 37052.

Condolences may be made online at www.NaveFuneralHomes.com.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on Apr. 30, 2019
