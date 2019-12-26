|
|
Lucy Wood
Clarksville - A Celebration of Life service for Lucy "Maw" Groves Wood, age 84 of Clarksville, will be Monday, December 30, 2019 at 11:00 AM at Apostolic Faith Tabernacle. Rev. Andrew Ritchey will officiate. Burial will follow at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery West at 2:00 PM . The family will receive friends on Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at Apostolic Faith Tabernacle and again on Monday from 10:00 AM until the time of service at the church. Lucy passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. She was born on March 10, 1935 in Dunn, North Carolina to Will and Beatrice Bell Groves. She was a member of Apostolic Faith Tabernacle.
In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Truman Wood, Sr. and 9 siblings. Lucy is survived by her sons: Anthony Ray Wood (Debbie), Truman Dee Wood, Jr. (Karla), and Charles "Chuck" Wood (Sherri); daughters, Nora Wood Ashby (Timmy) and Diane Wood Turner (Randle); brother, Bevil Lee Groves (Linda); sisters: Mary Pineda, Alice Bain, and Ruth Nunnery (Charles); grandchildren: Jennifer Hood, Anthony "Bubba" Wood II (Lauren), Heather Ashby Tebay (Justin), Brandon Ashby, Miranda Ashby, Kristi Griffin, Janise Torbett, April Wood, Samantha Lenhart (Levi), David Wood, Jessica Roberts (Dylen), Rachel Wood, and Lance Harris; great grandchildren: Blake and Cailynn Hood, RayLee, NataLee, Rylan, and Isabella Wood, Brennyn Shumake, Lani Tebay, Anastyn Ashby, Colton, Ashley, and Aylivia Griffin, Trevor Brock, Logan and Landon Lenhart, and Samuel Roberts, life-long friend, Ann Jones, and many family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Anthony "Bubba" Wood, II, Blake Hood, Brandon Ashby, Justin Tebay, Brennyn Shumake, David Wood, Dylen Roberts, Henry Rittenberry, Robert Cooper, Charles Wood, and Anthony Wood.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Wreaths Across America at wreathsacrossamerica.org. Cemetery ID KYVCWH, group ID KY0099.
Please visit Lucy's guestbook at www.sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019