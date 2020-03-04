|
|
Lula Calhoun
Clarksville - Age 83, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born February 8, 1937 in Sandhill, Ms. She was a 1955 graduate of Bettye Mae Jack High School in Morton, Ms. and was retired from Genesee County School System in Flint. MI. She is survived by children, Sandra Calhoun, Dexter, Gregory, Bertha & Stephanie Rufus & Vivian(Gregory) Baldwin a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Thursday, March 5, 2020, 5-7 at Hooker FH. Funeral Friday, 2pm at Calvary M.B. Church 1650 Paradise Hill Rd. Burial in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020