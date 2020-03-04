Services
Hooker Funeral Home
723 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
931-645-6435
Lula Calhoun


1937 - 2020
Lula Calhoun

Clarksville - Age 83, passed away Wednesday, February 26, 2020. She was born February 8, 1937 in Sandhill, Ms. She was a 1955 graduate of Bettye Mae Jack High School in Morton, Ms. and was retired from Genesee County School System in Flint. MI. She is survived by children, Sandra Calhoun, Dexter, Gregory, Bertha & Stephanie Rufus & Vivian(Gregory) Baldwin a host of other relatives & friends. Visitation Thursday, March 5, 2020, 5-7 at Hooker FH. Funeral Friday, 2pm at Calvary M.B. Church 1650 Paradise Hill Rd. Burial in Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Hooker Funeral Home.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020
