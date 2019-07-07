Services
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
2:00 PM
First Baptist Church Clarksville, Grace Sanctuary
Clarksville - Kathryn Lurlene Minor, 96, of Clarksville slipped the bonds of earth, reached out and touched the face of God on July 5, 2019.

A celebration of life will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church Clarksville, Grace Sanctuary with Dr. Felts Dent officiating. Burial will follow at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and again on Tuesday from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the church.

Lurlene entered into this life on June 11, 1923 in Montgomery County to the late Paul H. and Grace Wyatt Bumpus Jones. She was retired from federal civil service, and was a member of First Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Stephen Minor; brother, W.C. Jones; sister, Shirley Potter; step-mother, Elizabeth Jones; son-in-law, Jerry Atkins.

Survivors include her son, Michael Stephen Minor, Woodlawn; daughters, Grace Minor (Hank) Bonecutter, Clarksville; and Mary Martha Minor Atkins, Dover; grandchildren, Jeff Atkins, Steve (Heather) Atkins, Kathryn Bonecutter, Seth (Scottie) Bonecutter; great-grandchildren, Lori Kate Atkins, Owen Rogers, and Beau Bonecutter.

Pallbearers will be Seth Bonecutter, Hank Bonecutter, Jeff Atkins, Steve Atkins, Barry Jones, Richard Tucker, Bill Minor, and Austin Hall.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Department.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from July 7 to July 8, 2019
