Lurlene Minor



Woodlawn - Obituary for Lurlene Minor



Kathryn Lurlene Jones Minor, 96, of Woodlawn, slipped the bonds of earth, reached out and touched the face of God on July 5, 2019. A celebration of life was held 2 p.m. Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at First Baptist Church Clarksville, Grace Worship Center, with Dr. Felts Dent officiating, with burial following at Resthaven Memorial Gardens. Visitation was held July 8 from 4-7 p.m. at McReynolds-Nave & Larson Funeral Home and July 9 from 12 p.m. until the hour of service at the church.



Lurlene entered into this life on June 11, 1923 in Montgomery County to the late Paul H. and Grace Wyatt Bumpus Jones. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Stephen G. Minor; brother, W.C. Jones; sister, Shirley Potter; step-mother, Elizabeth Jones; son-in-law, Jerry Atkins.



Survivors include her son, Michael Stephen Minor, Woodlawn; daughters, Grace Minor (Hank) Bonecutter, Clarksville; and Mary Martha Minor Atkins, Dover; grandchildren, Jeff Atkins, Steve (Heather) Atkins, Kathryn Bonecutter, Seth (Scottie) Bonecutter; great-grandchildren, Lori Kate Atkins, Owen Scott Rogers, and Beau Henry Bonecutter; sister, Paula Jones (Richard) Tucker.



Pallbearers were Seth Bonecutter, Hank Bonecutter, Jeff Atkins, Steve Atkins, Barry Jones, Richard Tucker, Bill Minor, and Austin Hall.



Reared in the Blooming Grove community, Lurlene attended Oak Grove School and graduated from Clarksville High School, class of 1941. She was employed in 1942 as secretary to the project manager of Psaty and Fuhrman Contractors of NYC who were building the post hospital at Camp Campbell. In the mid-1960s, she began a civil service career at Fort Campbell as an employee of that same hospital, and retired in 1988 from the Master Planning Office at Fort Campbell. She worked at The Clarksville Leaf Chronicle from 1959 to the mid-'60s.



Lurlene was an integral part of the ministry of her husband, a bivocational pastor, as they served Dotsonville Baptist Church in Montgomery County from 1953-1972; and New Haven Baptist Church in Stewart County from 1977-1996, where she even became a self-taught pianist to fill that role. She was a current member of First Baptist Church Clarksville, where she and Stephen enjoyed many years of bible study and travel with the senior adult ministry.



The family wishes to thank the Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Department, Station 19; and Montgomery County EMS, Station 24, for their prompt and caring responses to Lurlene's needs for assistance in recent years. Thanks are also extended to Tristar Skyline Medical Center, and Alive Hospice Residence, Nashville; and caregiver Anita Anderson for the exceptional care provided to Lurlene in the final weeks of her life.



In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Woodlawn Volunteer Fire Department; Find Us Faithful Still fund of First Baptist Church; or Alive Hospice Residence.



Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com Published in The Leaf Chronicle on July 17, 2019