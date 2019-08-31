|
Lyle Tomlinson
Clarksville - Lyle Walden Tomlinson, age 87 of Clarksville, TN, passed away August 29, 2019 at her home with family by her side.
A celebration of her life will be held 1:00 p.m. Saturday, August 31, 2019 at the chapel of Nave Funeral Home with Bro Joel Nulty officiating. Burial will follow in the Lewis Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. until the hour of service Saturday afternoon.
Lyle entered this life on January 31, 1932 in Cumberland City, TN, daughter to the late JB Walden and Mavis Lyle Walden.
Lyle, "Mrs. T", to her co-workers and Gram to her grandchildren, worked at Fort Campbell for 32 years. She loved to bowl, sew, and crochet. Lyle was very proud to have donated countless crocheted baby blankets and hats to Blanchfield Army Community Hospital for a number of years.
In addition to her parents, Lyle was preceded in death by her son Mark Tomlinson; brothers, Jimmy Walden and Bruce Walden, and sister, Patsy Walden Brooks.
Survivors include her daughters, Donna (Teddy) Carson, Beth Wallace, and Malia (Jackie) Wyatt. Lyle also leaves behind several grandchildren and great grandchildren: Dara Carson, Kari(Steve) Wilson, Nikki Wallace, David Wyatt, Jordan Wyatt, Maysen Glidwell, Abigail Wilson and Olivia Wilson.
Serving as pallbearers will be: Jackie Wyatt, David Wyatt, Jack Brown, Teddy Wallace, and Rick Lyle.
