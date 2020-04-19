|
Lynell Rye
Cumberland City - Lynell Rye, age 90 of Cumberland City, TN passed away on April 18, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents Luretha Lorene Bishop Rye and Leamon Herbert Rye. He also leaves behind his loving wife of over 58 years Margaret Clark Rye and his beloved brother Deck Rye.
He is survived by his children Eddie Ewell Rye and Shirley Elaine Rye Lynn. He loved their spouses like they were his own children; Bonnie Brake Rye and Ralph Lynn Jr. He is survived by five grandchildren; Tammy Rye Howell, Rafalea Lynn Powers, Kelly Lynn Quick, Beth Rye, and Ralph Lynn IV; twelve great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by four siblings, Bobbie Carson, Jane (Morrison) Albright, Soula Stinson, and Shelby Rye. He was deeply loved, and he will be greatly missed.
Lynell took great pride in his family and farming. He also retired from TVA and was a beloved bus driver for many years. He was a member of the Tennessee Farmers CO-OP and a member of Charity Lodge 370, and a Shriner.
Retirement years included his joy of bailing hay, farming, and spending time with his family. Lynell was an active member of Spring Hill United Methodist Church, and was involved in Sunday School and regular visiting the nursing home. He really enjoyed fishing. He was a big fan of his family.
There will be a private burial on Monday, and the family plans on doing a Memorial Service at later date.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Apr. 19 to Apr. 20, 2020