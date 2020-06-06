Lynn Ellis, Sr.
Clarksville - Lynn H. Ellis, Sr., age 91, of Clarksville passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020.
A Graveside Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.
Lynn entered into this life on January 13, 1929, in Clinton, TN to the late Oll and Molly Wilson Ellis. Lynn was a Baptist who served in the United States Army and National Guard.
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Francis Ellis; son, Pete Church.
Survivors include his son, Lynn (Bonnie) Ellis, Jr.; granddaughter, Brooke (Zach) Jacobs; great-granddaughter, Serenity Jacobs; step-sons, Clyde (Jerry) Church, Ronnie (Sharleen) Church; step-daughter, Patsy Oliver; and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.