Lynn Ellis Sr.
1929 - 2020
Lynn Ellis, Sr.

Clarksville - Lynn H. Ellis, Sr., age 91, of Clarksville passed away on Friday, June 5, 2020.

A Graveside Service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, June 8, 2020, at Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

Lynn entered into this life on January 13, 1929, in Clinton, TN to the late Oll and Molly Wilson Ellis. Lynn was a Baptist who served in the United States Army and National Guard.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Mary Francis Ellis; son, Pete Church.

Survivors include his son, Lynn (Bonnie) Ellis, Jr.; granddaughter, Brooke (Zach) Jacobs; great-granddaughter, Serenity Jacobs; step-sons, Clyde (Jerry) Church, Ronnie (Sharleen) Church; step-daughter, Patsy Oliver; and several step-grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Online condolences may be made at www.Navefuneralhomes.com






Published in The Leaf Chronicle from Jun. 6 to Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
8
Graveside service
03:00 PM
Resthaven Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
McReynolds Nave & Larson Funeral Home
1209 Madison Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-3371
