Services
Sykes Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc.
424 Franklin Street
Clarksville, TN 37040
(931) 647-1562
Resources
More Obituaries for Mabel Burney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mabel Burney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Mabel Burney Obituary
Mabel Burney

Clarksville - Funeral service for Mabel Baxter Burney, age 99 of Clarksville, will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow beside her husband in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday before the service from 10:00 until 1:00 PM.

Mabel passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Ahava Healthcare of Clarksville. She was born on April 21, 1920 in Montgomery County, Tn to Eunice and Mattie Baxter Pruitt.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Aldon Burney, and survived by her sons, Emerson Burney Jr. and Tommy Burney; brother Bobby Joe Pruitt; sister Annie Doris Pedigo, grandchildren: Sandra Burney, Dusti Boone, Lee Burney, Courtney Burney, and Angie Landon, and 5 great grandchildren, and beloved nieces Bobbie Ann Smith and Brenda Wilkinson.

Mabel was a member of St. Bethlehem United Methodist Church. She loved gardening and canning. She enjoyed cooking using her vegetables she had grown from her garden. She worked alongside her sister for many years at Madison Street Antiques.

Please visit Mabel's guestbook at sykesfuneralhome.com and share a memory with the family
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now