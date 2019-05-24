|
Mabel Burney
Clarksville - Funeral service for Mabel Baxter Burney, age 99 of Clarksville, will be Friday, May 24, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sykes Funeral Home. Burial will follow beside her husband in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday before the service from 10:00 until 1:00 PM.
Mabel passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Ahava Healthcare of Clarksville. She was born on April 21, 1920 in Montgomery County, Tn to Eunice and Mattie Baxter Pruitt.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Aldon Burney, and survived by her sons, Emerson Burney Jr. and Tommy Burney; brother Bobby Joe Pruitt; sister Annie Doris Pedigo, grandchildren: Sandra Burney, Dusti Boone, Lee Burney, Courtney Burney, and Angie Landon, and 5 great grandchildren, and beloved nieces Bobbie Ann Smith and Brenda Wilkinson.
Mabel was a member of St. Bethlehem United Methodist Church. She loved gardening and canning. She enjoyed cooking using her vegetables she had grown from her garden. She worked alongside her sister for many years at Madison Street Antiques.
Published in The Leaf Chronicle on May 24, 2019